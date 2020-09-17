PUP Announce This Place Sucks Ass EP, Share “Rot”: Stream

PUP, photo by Jess Baumung

Since releasing one of last year’s best records, Morbid Stuff, PUP have been pumping out a steady stream of one-off singles and covers. Today, they’re back with even more new music, as they’ve announced their brilliantly titled new EP, This Place Sucks Ass, and shared the lead single, “Rot”.

Though, to be fair, calling most of the EP’s tracks “new” is a bit disingenuous. Five of the six tracks are actually leftovers from the Morbid Stuff sessions, tracks the band felt were “too frenetic or too unhinged” to appear on the LP. Yes, you read that right: these songs were more unhinged than the society-exploding punk of Morbid Stuff.



The one exception is “Rot”, which was penned and recorded this year. Still, it certainly fits thematically with the rest of the EP’s cuts. PUP’s trademark blend of cheeky fun and blistering punk is still very evident, but there’s an extra layer of grime here. A lot of that comes from guitarist Steve Sladkowski’s ridiculous riffs and singer Stefan Babcock doubling down on his sardonic sneer. Just a take look at these second verse lyrics:

“And now I’m back in the thick of it, telling everyone near/ ‘Oh my God, like the grind is killing me’ / Practice my speech in the mirror like/ ‘I want to thank the academy’/ Well isn’t it great? I’m doing something productive with my self-destruction/ It’s the one thing keeping me sane.”

That’s just a taste of the self-cynicism in the “Rot”, so take a listen below.

This Place Sucks Ass is due out October 23rd via Little Dipper/Rise. The tracklist also includes the previously released “Anaphylaxis” and their cover of Grandaddy’s “A.M.”. Pre-orders are ongoing at all your favorite retailers, but PUP is selling an exclusive capsule of merch for the EP exclusively on their webstore.

Additionally, PUP will support the EP’s release with their first-ever livestreamed performance on October 23rd. Tickets are now on sale.