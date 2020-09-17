Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

PUP Announce This Place Sucks Ass EP, Share “Rot”: Stream

The newly recorded track is featured alongside five unused cuts from PUP's Morbid Stuff sessions

by
on September 17, 2020, 10:38am
pup rot this place sucks ass ep
PUP, photo by Jess Baumung

Since releasing one of last year’s best records, Morbid Stuff, PUP have been pumping out a steady stream of one-off singles and covers. Today, they’re back with even more new music, as they’ve announced their brilliantly titled new EP, This Place Sucks Ass, and shared the lead single, “Rot”.

Though, to be fair, calling most of the EP’s tracks “new” is a bit disingenuous. Five of the six tracks are actually leftovers from the Morbid Stuff sessions, tracks the band felt were “too frenetic or too unhinged” to appear on the LP. Yes, you read that right: these songs were more unhinged than the society-exploding punk of Morbid Stuff.

The one exception is “Rot”, which was penned and recorded this year. Still, it certainly fits thematically with the rest of the EP’s cuts. PUP’s trademark blend of cheeky fun and blistering punk is still very evident, but there’s an extra layer of grime here. A lot of that comes from guitarist Steve Sladkowski’s ridiculous riffs and singer Stefan Babcock doubling down on his sardonic sneer. Just a take look at these second verse lyrics:

“And now I’m back in the thick of it, telling everyone near/ ‘Oh my God, like the grind is killing me’ / Practice my speech in the mirror like/ ‘I want to thank the academy’/ Well isn’t it great? I’m doing something productive with my self-destruction/ It’s the one thing keeping me sane.”

Editors' Picks

That’s just a taste of the self-cynicism in the “Rot”, so take a listen below.

This Place Sucks Ass is due out October 23rd via Little Dipper/Rise. The tracklist also includes the previously released “Anaphylaxis” and their cover of Grandaddy’s “A.M.”. Pre-orders are ongoing at all your favorite retailers, but PUP is selling an exclusive capsule of merch for the EP exclusively on their webstore.

Additionally, PUP will support the EP’s release with their first-ever livestreamed performance on October 23rd. Tickets are now on sale.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Judge Rules in Favor of Nicki Minaj in Tracy Chapman Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Next Story
Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin Announce New Album Fly Siifu, Share “Richard Pryor”: Stream
my morning jacket the waterfall II album stream
My Morning Jacket Release New Album The Waterfall II: Stream
Twin Peaks side a ep what's the matter new song stream business tee black lives matter chicago
Twin Peaks Announce Side A EP, Share “What’s the Matter”: Stream
The Raconteurs Live at Electric Lady EP Documentary Jim Jarmusch Spotify Stream Watch
The Raconteurs Release New EP and Documentary, Live at Electric Lady: Stream
Behemoth new EP A Forest
Behemoth Share New EP A Forest, Unveil Trailer for Nergal Documentary: Stream
incubus trust fall side b ep stream new release
Incubus Release New Trust Fall (Side B) EP: Stream
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.