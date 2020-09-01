Pure X Announce New Album Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019, Share Willie Nelson Cover: Stream

Pure X, photo courtesy of artist

This past May saw Pure X return with their first album in six years. It turns out fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for a follow-up release, as the Austin natives have just announced a new rarities compilation: Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019 is due out October 16th through Fire Talk.

The forthcoming project collects 12 “recordings and rarities” from throughout the indie rock group’s decade-long career. Per a press release, these songs “embody the Pure X sound” and offer up “a raw emotive portrait” of the band’s evolution over the years.



As a teaser of this Pure X collector’s item, their cover of Willie Nelson’s 1965 song “One Day at a Time” has been revealed. Mirroring the outfit’s past efforts, this rendition conjures up a wall-of-sound atmosphere, as though it were recorded in some smoky cavern under the influence of mind-warping psychedelics.

Hear it for yourself below. Pre-orders for Rare Ecstasy are ongoing.

Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019 Artwork:

Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019 Tracklist:

01. Pressure Drop

02. Alexandria

03. One Day At A Time

04. I Don’t Wanna Make Love (With Anyone Else But You)

05. Make It Look So Easy

06. Valley of Tears

07. Baby

08. Making History (inst.)

09. Utopia

10. Streets Are Haunted

11. Crazy Lust

12. Please Please Please