Purity Ring Cover Alice DJ’s Classic “Better Off Alone”: Stream

Plus, check out the track's video, featuring a despondent, dancing alien

on September 29, 2020, 2:22pm
Purity Ring and Alice DJ

After five years away, Purity Ring returned back in April with their latest album, WOMB. Now, the electropop duo have delivered even more new music, sharing a cover of Alice DJ’s ’90s classic “Better Off Alone”.

Few dance tracks have a more recognizable melody than the 1998 single, so Purity Ring wisely leave it in tack. However, it’s now processed through the watery synths for which the band is known. Add in the skittering, cracking percussion and pitch-shifted vocals, and you have a cover that’s a hair’s breath away from a remix.

“We have wanted to cover this song for years and it felt like it was time,” Purity Ring said in a statement. It’s been an influence on how we write and feel music since the beginning, and so for all the ways that joy and longing move, the truth is out there.”

Their version of “Better Off Alone” comes with a video from director Andrew Barchilon. The clip finds Purity Ring’s Megan James dancing in front a green screen while a despondent alien wanders the woods in search of peace. Check it out below, followed by Alice DJ’s original “Better Off Alone” visuals.

