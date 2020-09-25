Menu
Rammstein Announce 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition of Debut Album Herzeleid

The German industrial metal act will reissue their debut LP on December 4th

by
on September 25, 2020, 1:10pm
Rammstein Herzeleid 25th Anniversary
Rammstein circa 1995, courtesy of Vertigo/UMe

Rammstein released their iconic debut album, Herzeleid, 25 years ago today. To commemorate the occasion, the band has announced a remastered anniversary edition, coming to digital platforms, CD, and vinyl on December 4th.

The reissue boasts a fresh remastered of the album, available in a hi-fi 24-bit format for the first time, and comes stylized with new artwork from Dirk Rudolph. It’ll be released digitally, on a single CD housed in a lavish digipak, or as a deluxe vinyl set containing  two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. Both the CD and vinyl editions of the reissue are in limited quantities.

Herzeleid introduced the world to Rammstein, establishing all of the band’s trademarks: industrial beats, dance rhythms, blasts of guitar noise, eroticism, and the controversial lyrics and commanding vocals of frontman Till Lindemann. It would take a while for the global mainstream to come around to Rammstein, but they quickly became heroes in their home country and a beloved discovery for fans of industrial metal worldwide. The album’s debut single, “Du riechst so gut”, was a phenomenon of sorts, and the band never looked back.

Flash forward to 2020, and Rammstein are still going strong, having released an untitled album last year in addition to Lindemann also dropping a solo record. While their touring plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band is apparently already back in the studio recording new music.

Editors' Picks

Pre-order the physical edition of the remastered Herzeleid via Rammstein’s online store or Amazon. Watch the original music video for “Du riechst so gut” and check out the updated album art and original tracklist below.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition – Remastered) Artwork:

Rammstein Herzeleid

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition – Remastered) Tracklist:
01. Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen
02. Der Meister
03. Weisses Fleisch
04. Asche zu Asche
05. Seemann
06. Du riechst so gut
07. Das alte Leid
08. Heirate mich
09. Herzeleid
10. Laichzeit
11. Rammstein

