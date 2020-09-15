Rammstein Are in Studio Recording New Music: Report

Rammstein, photo by Jens Koch

With their tour plans on hold for 2020, Rammstein are reportedly back in the studio recording new music.

While drummer Christoph Schneider reported back in June that the band had been working on material during the lockdown, it now appears Rammstein have returned to La Fabrique in France to begin tracking new music. The band previously recorded its 2019 untitled effort at the French studio.



According to the reputable fan site Rammstein World, members of Rammstein and their recording engineers have been spotted in the Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where La Fabrique is located. Moreover, members of the band’s crew have posted about their trip to France on social media. As the fan site states, “There’s no longer any doubt: Rammstein are back at La Fabrique studios, where they recorded their latest album!”

Schneider first reported that Rammstein had decided to work on music once their tour plans were scuttled. “Last week, we were supposed to play our first 2020 concert and then we said, ‘Let’s meet and think about what we could do this year,'” the drummer said in June. “We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs. We met and we’re working on new songs. We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.”

If Rammstein are indeed recording their eighth album, it would mark a considerably quicker turnaround given the decade gap between 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da and the untitled album. Rammstein World also reports that frontman Till Lindemann said the band was still sitting on unreleased songs in 2019. Completion of those tracks could explain the burst in productivity.

Rammstein were set to launch a European tour on May 25th, followed by a highly anticipated North American tour in late August. The stateside trek would have been the band’s first full-scale stadium tour of the continent. The North American dates will now kick off August 22nd, 2021, running through October 1st, with tickets available here.

