Reason Pops Off on New Song “Sauce” Featuring Vince Staples: Stream

Reason ("Sauce" video) and Vince Staples

While some people might prefer a plain life, Reason is living for the “Sauce” on his new song featuring Vince Staples.

“Sauce” is a summery track, perfect for driving along the California coastline with the windows down and the volume up. It’s built over a relaxed piano refrain, stunting drums, and a subterranean bass. During the chorus, Reason raps the way a schoolkid skips, with a couple syllables to gather momentum followed by a moment of suspension. “I might slip, I don’t fall, if I slip, I might crawl,” he spits.



As he’s been doing his whole career Vince Staples steals the show with an exuberant guest verse. Here, he takes aim at the police. “Hit the block, chip the bars, yuh/ Catch a pig, Randy Moss, yuh/ I don’t rock with the police none/ Don’t ditch the Glock when the police come.”

The accompanying music video was directed by Omar Jones, who treats the verses as two separate movements in the same story. He begins with Reason at home with a lady friend, cuddling and (by rap video standards) tastefully making love. Soon the California MC is driving around Los Angeles, having himself a generally nice day. As Staples takes over the song, a cop car turns its lights on, and the video makes a sudden shift in tone. Peep the visuals below.

Reason’s debut album, There You Have It, came out in 2017. Since then he’s contributed to compilation efforts Black Panther: The Album and Revenge of the Dreamers III. This year he’s released more than an EPs worth of singles through TDE, leading fans to speculate that his new studio album is on the way. Those songs include “The Soul (Pt. 2)”, the Juneteenth release “Field N****”, “Pop Shit” featuring ScHoolboy Q, “Might Not Make It”, and “Trapped In” with Boogie and Ab-Soul.