Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Discovers Cannibal Corpse, Declares Them “F**king Insane”

Original Cannibal Corpse singer responds by naming Blood Sugar Sex Magik his favorite RHCP album

by
on September 09, 2020, 4:36pm
Flea Cannibal Corpse
Flea (photo by Philip Cosores) / Ex-Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes (publicity)

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea found himself on a death metal kick this week, seeking out recommendations on Cannibal Corpse.

Randomly, the veteran funk-rock musician asked his Twitter followers on Monday (September 7th), “What’s the best Cannibal Corpse album?” Roughly 20 minutes later, after perusing the responses, he declared, “OK, I’m going with Tomb of the Mutilated.”

Then, after giving the 1992 metal classic a spin, Flea exclaimed, “THIS SHIT IS F**KING INSANE!!!!!!! WHOOOOO!!!!! WHAAAAAAAA!”

Tomb of the Mutilated featured original Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes, who would later be replaced by George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. The LP, which includes iconic tracks like “Hammer Smashed Face” and “I Cum Blood”, is long considered one of the greatest death metal albums of all time.

Funny enough, among the responses Flea got was from Barnes himself, who wrote, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik [is] my favorite RHCP album.” That led guitarist Jeremy Wagner of the death metal band Broken Hope to reply, “Chris… I remember when we toured together in the fall 1995, all you did was listen to RHCP’s One Hot Minute album NON-STOP. It had just come out and you were nuts for it.”

This year was supposed to be a big one for Red Hot Chili Peppers, with guitarist John Frusciante back in the fold after a 10-year absence. The band was set to record and release a new album this year, but it appears that’s on hold along with any tour plans, due to the pandemic.

Perhaps Flea was looking for some heavy inspiration as the Chili Peppers get ready to record the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway. Now it’s just up to Anthony Kiedis to work on his growl.

To hear what Flea deemed “f**king insane”, check out Cannibal Corpse’s “Hammer Smashed Face” below, followed by the aforementioned tweets on the matter.

