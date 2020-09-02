Rob Zombie’s Halloween Soundtracks Finally Heading to Vinyl

Halloween 2 vinyl (Waxworks)

Fall is upon us and just begging for a return trip to Haddonfield, Illinois. Waxwork Records has some tricks and treats for the occasion as they’ve announced the debut vinyl release of the soundtracks to Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II.

What a treat, indeed. Both soundtracks feature score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and songs from the respective films, which range from Alice Cooper and Kiss to The Moody Blues and Motörhead.



Both also come pressed on colored 180 gram vinyl and feature exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a booklet of unseen set photography from Zombie’s personal collection, a 12”x12” art print insert, and beautiful new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Pre-orders are currently on-going for the set with a release set for — you guessed it — Friday, October 31st. Below, you can take a gander at the jaw-dropping packages and read on about more details surrounding each set shorty after.

Released in the Summer of 2007 and 2009, respectively, Zombie’s spin on the Halloween story rejuvenated the franchise and became a blockbuster smash for Dimension Films. His brazen sequel, in particular, has amassed a strong cult following.

Of course, if you’re looking for more Halloween-related content, you could subscribe to our Halloweenies podcast. In 2018, they spent the entire year slicing and dicing through every Halloween film, including both of Zombie’s features.

In related news, the original Halloween is hitting drive-ins all throughout the country this season. As for future films, fans will have to wait a whole year to see Halloween Kills after Universal decided to postpone its release due to Covid-19.

Halloween (Waxwork Records) Halloween (Waxwork Records) Halloween (Waxwork Records) Halloween II (Waxwork Records) Halloween II (Waxwork Records)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

— 180 Gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter

— Featuring score cues, dialogue, and songs by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more

— Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie

— New Art By Robert Sammelin

— 12”x12” Twenty Page Booklet

— Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie’s Personal Collection

— A 12”x12” Art Print

— Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography

— Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

— 180 Gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta Swirled Colored Vinyl

— Featuring score cues, dialogue, and songs by The Moody Blues, Motörhead, Void, Scream, Foghat, Captain Clegg and the Nightcreatures, and more

— Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie

— New Art By Robert Sammelin

— 12”x12” Twenty Page Booklet

— Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie’s Personal Collection

— A 12”x12” Art Print

— Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography

— Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating