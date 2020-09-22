Rolling Stone Updated Its Top 500 Albums of All Time List So It’s No Longer Just White Dudes

Joni Mitchell, Marvin Gaye, Kendrick Lamar (photo by Amy Price)

Rolling Stone has published a new version of its Top 500 Albums of All-Time, and the biggest takeaway is that it’s no longer dominated by white dudes who played rock music.

Compare the top 50 selections of today vs. the one published two decades ago. The 2003 list (which was slightly updated in 2012) had just three albums by female musicians among its top 50, and the first entry — Joni Mitchell’s Blue — didn’t appear until No. 30. Meanwhile, five Beatles albums appeared in the top 14.



The 2003 list counted just 12 albums by people of color and zero from women of color. There was also only one hip-hop album among the entire top 50 — Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back — which ranked at No. 48.

The updated 2020 is much more diverse. Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin On, which was No. 6 on the 2003 list, now reigns supreme as No. 1. Joni Mitchell’s Blue has moved all the way up from No. 30 to No. 3, Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life sits at No. 4, and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill closes out the Top 10. Michael Jackson’s Thriller slots in at No. 12, followed next by Aretha Frankin’s I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You. Closing out the top 20 are a trio of hip-hop albums: Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly.

All told, Rolling Stone’s updated Top 50 touts seven albums by women (nine if you count Fleetwood Mac and The Velvet Underground & Nico), and 24 albums by people of color (though only three by women of color).

Across the entirety of the Top 500, Rolling Stone says there are 154 new entires, 86 of which are albums from the 21st century, and three times as many hip-hop albums as there was present on the 2003 list.

The new list was put together based on the ballots of 300 musicians, producers, journalists, and music executives. Voters included Beyoncé (whose own Lemonade placed at No. 32), Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Alabama Shakes’ Britany Howard, Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz, My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, Morrissey (!), and The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle, among others.

Check out the Top 50 as they appear today and in 2003 below. You can find the new Rolling Stone Top 500 here, and compare it to the Top 500 from 2003 here.

Rolling Stone Top 50 Albums of All Time (2020):

01. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

02. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

03. Joni Mitchell – Blue

04. Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life

05. The Beatles – Abbey Road

06. Nirvana – Nevermind

07. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

08. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain

09. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks

10. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

11. The Beatles – Revolver

12. Michael Jackson – Thriller

13. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

14. The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street

15. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

16. The Clash – London Calling

17. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

18. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

19. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

20. Radiohead – Kid A

21. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

22. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die

23. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground

24. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

25. Carole King – Tapestry

26. Patti Smith – Horses

27. Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

28. D’Angelo – Voodoo

29. The Beatles – The White Album

30. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?

31. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue

32. Beyoncé – Lemonade

33. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

34. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

35. The Beatles – Rubber Soul

36. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall

37. Dr. Dre – The Chronic

38. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

39. Talking Heads – Remain in Light

40. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and Spiders From Mars

41. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

42. Radiohead – OK Computer

43. A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory

44. Nas – Illmatic

45. Prince – Sign O’ the Times

46. Paul Simon – Graceland

47. Ramones – Ramones

48. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend

49. OutKast – Aquemini

50. Jay-Z – The Blueprint

Rolling Stone Top 50 Albums of All Time (2003):

01. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

02. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

03. The Beatles – Revolver

04. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

05. The Beatles – Rubber Soul

06. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

07. The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street

08. The Clash – London Calling

09. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

10. The Beatles – The White Album

11. Elvis Presley – The Sun Sessions

12. Miles Davis – Some Kind of Blue

13. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground

14. The Beatles – Abbey Road

15. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?

16. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks

17. Nirvana – Nevermind

18. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

19. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

20. Michael Jackson – Thriller

21. Chuck Berry – The Great Twenty-Eight

22. Robert Johnson – The Complete Recordings

23. John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band

24. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

25. James Brown – Live at the Apollo

26. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

27. U2 – The Joshua Tree

28. The Who – Who’s Next

29. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin

30. Joni Mitchell – Blue

31. Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home

32. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

33. Ramones – Ramones

34. The Band – Music From Big Pink

35. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and Spiders From Mars

36. Carole King – Tapestry

37. The Eagles – Hotel California

38. Muddy Waters – The Antology

39. The Beatles – Please Please Me

40. Love – Forever Changes

41. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

42. The Doors – The Doors

43. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon

44. Patti Smith – Horses

45. The Band – The Band

46. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend

47. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

48. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

49. The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East

50. Little Richard – Little Richard