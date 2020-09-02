Nashville’s Famed Ryman Auditorium to Reopen for Limited Capacity Concerts Beginning This Week

Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, photo by Daniel Schwen/Wikipedia

In lieu of traditional shows, Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium has been regularly livestreaming a concert series called Live at the Ryman. Today, the venue announced that it will reopen its doors for the first time since March to allow a limited audience to physically attend these events.

The exciting news comes as Music City continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions. Per Mayor John Cooper’s four-phase reopening plan, event spaces can now operate at a third of their capacity or 125 people maximum, as long as social distancing and mask-wearing are enforced.



For the Ryman, that means it will be able to host 125 ticketed guests at each of its Live at the Ryman indoor showing, with concertgoers seated safely apart from another. Other health guidelines, including masks for attendees and production staff and temperature checks, will be implemented as well.

The first in-person Live at the Ryman gig takes place this Friday, September 4th with country singer Scotty McCreery. Tickets have already gone on sale on the venue’s website; in-venue tickets cost $89, while the digital livestream is priced at $10. The Ryman’s concert series will continue with Brett Young on September 11th and Old Crow Medicine Show on September 18th.

While the historic Nashville venue is used to holding upwards of 2,300 folks, this new policy change is still a promising step in the road to live music’s return. Outdoor concerts have successfully become the new norm here in the US — provided they’re actually done responsibly — but there have been few indoor gigs. Our friends across the Atlantic have been experimenting with new ways to bring live music back into venues, but the results haven’t been all that encouraging so far.

Of course, the revival of the concert industry isn’t just for the fans’ benefit; if COVID-19 continues to keep event spaces from doing business, it’s believed 90% of independent music venues could be forced to close permanently.

