Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Sade Announce This Far Vinyl Box Set with All Six Albums

Featuring "elaborate, half-speed" remasters of each album

by
on September 02, 2020, 12:11pm
Sade Deluxce Vinyl Too Far Box Set Deluxe Complete Works Collected All Albums
Sade, photo by Sophie Muller

Sade Adu and her eponymous band have announced a new vinyl box set that collects every Sade album to date. The career-summing This Far will be available October 9th through Sony Music.

Over six luscious LPs, Sade has written about the great human passions with disarming sincerity and a killer instinct for the smooth. The lady herself was always the star, ensnaring and elusive, with a rare gift for retaining her charms even as she maintained her privacy. But real ones know, Sade is a beloved band and not just a beloved singer, and the contributions of Stuart Matthewman (saxophone/guitar), Andrew Hale (keyboards), and Paul Spencer Denman (bass) should not be dismissed. Now, all six records — Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000), and Soldier Of Love (2010) — are available in a crisp new remaster.

For This Far, the band used a slightly unusual remastering process. Working with longtime co-producer Mike Pela and engineer Miles Showell at the famed Abbey Road Studios, Sade began with digital transfers of the original stereo master mixes. They then utilized Showell’s restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe in what a statement called an “elaborate, half-speed mastering process.” This method promises “exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound.” That same spirit of faithfulness extends to the album sleeves, which have been reproduced in exact detail.

This Far arrives October 9th, and pre-orders are off and running. Check out the artwork below.

While the new box set will contain all of Sade’s albums, it will still be short a couple of songs. In 2018, the band returned with contributions to two film soundtracks, “Flower of the Universe” and “The Big Unknown”, the latter of which was shortlisted for a 2019 Oscar.

So Far Artwork:

This Far Exploded Packshotsmall Sade Announce This Far Vinyl Box Set with All Six Albums

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Code Orange Announce Under the Skin Digital Album and DVD, Featuring Alice in Chains Cover: Watch
Next Story
Cro-Mags Premiere Video for “Between Wars”: Watch
khruangbin-so-we-wont-forget-song-video-new-release-stream
Khruangbin Channel Sade on New Single “So We Won’t Forget”: Stream
Ghost Echoes - Roxy Music
Roxy Music Married Cinema and Sound to Escape Everyday Life
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments