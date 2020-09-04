Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Saint Bodhi Pops Off on New Song “Gold Revolver”: Stream

A tale of violent madness worthy of early Eminem

by
on September 04, 2020, 12:35pm
Saint Bodhi Gold Revolver New Song Single Music Video Stream Watch
Saint Bodhi, "Gold Revolver" music video

Dual threat rapper/singer Saint Bodhi pops off on a cheating partner in the new song “Gold Revolver”.

A former ghostwriter, the 27-year-old SoCal native earned her stripes collaborating with Beyoncé, Kevin Gates, Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, and more. Now a solo artist signed to Def Jam, she first made waves in August of 2019 with the hard-luck R&B of “FlowerChild”, and then returned in the spring of this year with the balls-to-the-wall banger “Bad Mood”.

“Gold Revolver” is her most exciting release yet. Over haunting pipes and head-nodding drums, Saint Bodhi raps a tale of violent madness worthy of early Eminem. “Yo, I have a n—- hogtied to the furnace/ Bitch should’ve watched his words/ I’m slipping in my mental/ I’m whispering to the birds.” The narrator’s unfaithful partner is in for a terrifying experience, as is the other woman. The cut reaches its zenith with the feverishly catchy chorus, as she wails, “I shot the dirty motherfucker with my uncle’s gold revolver.” It’s a bloody good time.

Editors' Picks

The song comes with an animated music video that features conversations with snakes, flying bullets, and running from the cops. Check out “Gold Revolver” below.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Trump Not Welcome in Mrs. Rogers’ Neighborhood: “He’s Just a Horrible Person”
Next Story
R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, More Contribute to New Voters’ Rights Compilation
stream-chika-my-power-single-new-music netflix acting debut
Rising Rapper Chika Stays Winning on New Single “My Power”: Stream
Michelle Obama Spotify podcast playlist
Michelle Obama Shares Playlist Inspired by Her Spotify Podcast: Stream
Dixie Chicks, photo by Robin Harper
The Chicks Are Still Taking the Long Way Around
Mid-Year Report
Top 25 Albums of 2020 (So Far)
Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Rejects Critics Who Say She “Glamorizes Abuse”
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments