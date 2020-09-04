Saint Bodhi Pops Off on New Song “Gold Revolver”: Stream

Saint Bodhi, "Gold Revolver" music video

Dual threat rapper/singer Saint Bodhi pops off on a cheating partner in the new song “Gold Revolver”.

A former ghostwriter, the 27-year-old SoCal native earned her stripes collaborating with Beyoncé, Kevin Gates, Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, and more. Now a solo artist signed to Def Jam, she first made waves in August of 2019 with the hard-luck R&B of “FlowerChild”, and then returned in the spring of this year with the balls-to-the-wall banger “Bad Mood”.



“Gold Revolver” is her most exciting release yet. Over haunting pipes and head-nodding drums, Saint Bodhi raps a tale of violent madness worthy of early Eminem. “Yo, I have a n—- hogtied to the furnace/ Bitch should’ve watched his words/ I’m slipping in my mental/ I’m whispering to the birds.” The narrator’s unfaithful partner is in for a terrifying experience, as is the other woman. The cut reaches its zenith with the feverishly catchy chorus, as she wails, “I shot the dirty motherfucker with my uncle’s gold revolver.” It’s a bloody good time.

The song comes with an animated music video that features conversations with snakes, flying bullets, and running from the cops. Check out “Gold Revolver” below.