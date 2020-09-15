Menu
Samuel L. Jackson Will Offer Swearing Lessons If 2,500 People Register to Vote

In 15 different languages, no less!

by
on September 15, 2020, 5:26pm
Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction

Celebrities have been sharing their skills with the world as the coronavirus pandemic forces millions to quarantine. From Dolly Parton offering weekly bedtime stories for children to the Obamas hosting a star-studded virtual graduation ceremony, we thought we’d seen it all. Leave it to Samuel L. Jackson to shake things up with arguably the most on-brand contribution of all: swearing lessons.

On Monday, Jackson promised that he would teach fans how to swear in 15 different languages if at least 2,500 people go to his HeadCount site and register to vote (or double check their registrations are set up). Consider him the ultimate godfather of cursing: he held the title for most swear words in film (a whopping 301!) until just recently.

“Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” he tweeted alongside a video. “Go to http://headcount.org/samjackson now!”

Considering nearly 9,000 people have liked the tweet, there’s a good chance that number has already been surpassed. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get involved. Register to vote so that way you can cast your ballot on election day, November 3rd. Better yet, register to vote by mail, that way you can uphold social distancing guidelines before the deadline ends (depending on which state you live in). It’s what Jackson, the actor who urged everyone to “Stay the fuck at home” with a pandemic-themed bedtime story, would want.

Editors' Picks

Jackson has yet to update fans on when or where he will offer his swearing lessons, so go to his HeadCount page, fill out the form, and stay tuned for an update. In the meantime, think of the unlimited potential of this promise. Learning how to say “Does he look like a bitch?” in Chinese or “I’ve had it with these motherfuckin’ snakes on this motherfuckin plane!” in Spanish? Normally that would be priceless, but it could be yours if you just simply register to vote.

