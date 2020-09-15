Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Entire Cast of Saturday Night Live to Return for Season 46

For the first time in more than a decade, everyone will stick around

by
on September 15, 2020, 7:35pm
Saturday Night Live Season 46 cast members 2021 actors
Saturday Night Live Season 45 cast

NBC’s beloved institution Saturday Night Live was arguably at the top of its game during its last season, sweeping up 15 nominations at the 2020 Emmy Awards. It’s no wonder, then, that they’re not looking to shake anything up soon with Season 46. For the first time in over a decade, Saturday Night Live will kick off the next run with its entire cast returning.

Season 46 will premiere on October 3rd via NBC and run through 2021. When it does, the roster will include no new members and SNL will film in its Rockefeller Center studio for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered production in March. The last time there was no cast turnover between seasons was in 2007, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s been a wild ride watching the SNL gang write, rehearse, and shoot new episodes from inside their respective homes this past spring. That roadblock wound up leading to some incredible special guests — Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus — and hilarious digital shorts, in addition to some troubling speculations.

At the time, fans worried Kate McKinnon wouldn’t return due to her upcoming Peacock series, with some saying that her waving goodbye to the camera in the season finale was a sign. Thankfully, McKinnon — as well as others rumored to depart like Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson, who is now the longest-serving cast member in SNL history — will return.

Editors' Picks

Also returning will be Beck Bennett, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffatt, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, and Melissa Villaseñor. The most recent additions of Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Bowen Yang will also be joining.

Stay tuned for further developments, including forthcoming hosts and musical guests. At the very least, we can likely expect to see former alumni such as Maya Rudolph and Jason Sudekis reprising their impersonations of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, respectively.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Antebellum’s Message Overshadows Its Story: Review
beatles yellow submarine sing a long Livestreams What to Watch on YouTube, Instagram and More, April 25th
Livestreams: What to Watch on YouTube, Instagram and More, April 25th
the killers caution stream imploding mirage
One World Together at Home, The Killers, BTS…What to Watch on Youtube, Instagram and More, April 18th
Robyn at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price
Livestreams: What to Watch on Youtube, Instagram and More, April 17th
Jamie Lee Curtis Lionsgate Live
Jamie Lee Curtis to Host Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies
John Prine tribute livestream angel from maywood consequence of sound instagram live
Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 11th
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.