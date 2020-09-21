Final Season of Schitt’s Creek Coming to Netflix in October

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

It’s a week of all the best news for Schitt’s Creek and its fans. Less than 24 hours after the modern comedy classic completed a history-making sweep of the Emmys, we at last know when the show’s sixth and final season will be hitting Netflix: October 7th.

Schitt’s Creek originally ran on Canada’s CBC Television beginning in 2015, but the only way to watch it in the US was on the Pop TV pay channel or buying seasons on Amazon. It wasn’t until the Netflix began hosting past seasons in 2017 that the series entered the US cultural consciousness, leading to a huge spike in popularity.



That popularity culminated in a string of historic wins at Sunday night’s 2020 Emmy Awards. Schitt’s Creek took home every single award in the comedy series categories — the first time the feat has ever been accomplished. On top of winning Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing, each of the shows’ four principal cast members won trophies: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress, Dan Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Though surely even those US fans without Pop TV or Amazon Prime accounts have already found ways to see the final episodes, everyone with a Netflix account will finally be able to re-watch at their leisure this fall. Schitt’s Creek Season 6 originally aired on Pop TV and CBC between January and April of this year.

Editor’s Note: Pick up your own David Rose-inspired face mask and say “ew” to anti-maskers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020