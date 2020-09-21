Schitt’s Creek Makes History By Sweeping Comedy Category at the Emmys

Everything’s coming up roses for Schitt’s Creek, which have just made Emmys history. The beloved Canadian swept all of the comedy series categories at the 2020 Emmys Awards, marking the first time a comedy show has ever accomplished such a feat.
In addition to taking home the win for Outstanding Comedy Series, each of the show’s four main cast members scored big in their respective comedy acting categories. Family patriarch David Rose (Eugene Levy) was crowned Outstanding Lead Actor, while wife Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) nabbed Outstanding Lead Actress.
The Rose children followed suit. David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) earned Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress honors, respectively. Schitt’s Creek was also recognized for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.
Earlier in the week, the TV series also snatched an award for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes at the Creative Emmy Awards. (I mean, have you seen Moira’s wigs?)
The multiple Emmy wins tonight is a fitting farewell for Schitt’s Creek, which aired its sixth and final season this past April.
You can find an updated list of the 2020 Emmy Award winners here.
Editor’s Note: Pick up your own David Rose-inspired face mask. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.
