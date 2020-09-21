Schitt’s Creek Makes History By Sweeping Comedy Category at the Emmys

Schitt's Creek

Everything’s coming up roses for Schitt’s Creek, which have just made Emmys history. The beloved Canadian swept all of the comedy series categories at the 2020 Emmys Awards, marking the first time a comedy show has ever accomplished such a feat.

In addition to taking home the win for Outstanding Comedy Series, each of the show’s four main cast members scored big in their respective comedy acting categories. Family patriarch David Rose (Eugene Levy) was crowned Outstanding Lead Actor, while wife Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) nabbed Outstanding Lead Actress.



The Rose children followed suit. David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) earned Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress honors, respectively. Schitt’s Creek was also recognized for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.

Earlier in the week, the TV series also snatched an award for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes at the Creative Emmy Awards. (I mean, have you seen Moira’s wigs?)

The multiple Emmy wins tonight is a fitting farewell for Schitt’s Creek, which aired its sixth and final season this past April.

You can find an updated list of the 2020 Emmy Award winners here.

Editor’s Note: Pick up your own David Rose-inspired face mask. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Dead To Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

James Burrows, Will & Grace

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows