Sharon Van Etten Releases 2015 B-Side “All Over Again”: Stream

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye

A year after dropping her 2014 album Are We There, Sharon Van Etten followed up with an EP called I Don’t Want to Let You Down EP. The collection featured a number of leftovers from the previous LP, including the title track, which was also released as a 7-inch single. On the flip side of “I Don’t Want to Let You Down” was a song called “All Over Again”. Now, five years later, Van Etten has made that B-side available online for the first time.

Whereas Van Etten’s latest full-length, Remind Me Tomorrow (the second best album of 2019), found the singer-songwriter probing a newfound contentedness, Are We There was written from a much less satisfied place. Thus, “All Over Again” is a steady spiral of repetitious doubt, Van Etten singing gently over heartbeat drums. “Everyone says they understand/ Everyone will do what they can, I’ve seen it,” she croons. “Imagine the time to grow.”



Announcing the digital release of “All Over Again” via Instagram, Van Etten wrote,

“My 7″ ‘I Don’t Want To Let You Down’ had a b-side that was never digitally released – until today. ‘All Over Again’ is a deeply personal song written during the ‘Are We There’ sessions. Broken hearted years ago and driven to find true love, it’s hard to believe I was ever there when I look back now from such a fulfilled space. I’m humbled to share yet another vulnerable moment with you.”

Take a listen to “All Over Again” below.

Van Etten has released a number of other tracks this year, as well. In addition to “Beaten Down” and “Staring at a Mountain”, she joined Fountains of Wayne to record “Hackensack” as a tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger and benefit single for The New jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. She also recorded a cover of “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” with Josh Homme and recently teamed with Deep Sea Diver on “Impossible Weight”.

