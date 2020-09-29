Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails’ Classic Song “Hurt”: Stream

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye

Sharon Van Etten has teamed up with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to release a cover of the classic Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt”. According to the Remind Me Tomorrow singer, she decided to put her own take on the track to help raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month.

“One thing I’m still learning how to hone as an adult is not shying away from acknowledging my emotions, but letting myself go there,” commented Van Etten. “Sometimes you just don’t have words for what you’re going through, and I can pull up a song that I’ve listened to for the last 10 years and sometimes it gives you words for what you’re going through, but it also takes you outside of your own experience which can help slow down the darker thoughts. It doesn’t make you a weak person for thinking about your darker times. It actually makes you stronger by being vulnerable and open and sharing who you are with the people you care about.”



In her cover, Van Etten picks up the pace from the original version of “Hurt” and increases the bass drum. Over a lonely guitar strum, she sings the iconic lines in a gentle whisper, turning into an emboldened gusto come the chorus.

Stream her take below.

In recent weeks, Van Etten released her 2015 B-side “All Over Again”, teamed up with Deep Sea Diver for a new single called “Impossible Weight”, and covered “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” with Josh Homme. She also shared the benefit single “Hackensack” with Fountains of Wayne to raise funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.