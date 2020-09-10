Shaun Weiss, photo via GoFundMe

Shaun Weiss has more than one reason to smile. The Mighty Ducks star is 265 days (and counting sober), and he recently celebrated the milestone by getting a new set of teeth.

Weiss has long battled substance abuse issues, causing his teeth to become infected. After his story went viral over the summer, a dentist in Los Angeles offered to replace his teeth free of charge — a gift valued at between $50,000 and $100,00 (via TMZ).



Following his arrest earlier this year, Weiss entered a substance abuse program and has maintained his sobriety for nearly nine months, according to a GoFundMe page started by his friend, Drew Gallagher. Gallagher is currently raising funds to pay for Weiss’ sober-living home.

Weiss famously portrayed Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks. He also appeared in films including Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Heavyweights.