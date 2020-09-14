Staind and Godsmack Singers Team Up for US Drive-In Tour

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna, via Danny Wimmer Presents

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis and Godsmack singer Sully Erna are joining forces for a tour of drive-in venues across the United States. “The American Drive-In Tour”, as it is dubbed, will be one of the first rock excursions of its kind during the pandemic.

The intimate outing will see Lewis and Erna performing side-by-side acoustically, playing their hits and cover songs, while also engaging in conversations. The tour is being produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, known for putting on some of the biggest U.S. rock festivals, including Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock, among others.



The month-long tour kicks off October 1st in Wichita, Kansas, and runs through a November 1st show in Del Mar, California. Certain venues will have concertgoers remain in their cars; others will set up socially distant pods for up to four patrons to sit or stand; and one location will have socially distant tables with up to eight people each.

Lewis commented, “Sully and I have been friends for 25 years. We’ve been talking about doing something for the last 10 years. The time has finally come. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times.”

Erna added, “Me and Aaron Lewis? Onstage together… acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don’t miss it! It may never happen again.”

See the full itinerary and tour poster below, and pick up tickets beginning Wednesday (September 15th) at noon local time at this location.

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna 2020 Drive-In Tour Dates:

10/01 – Wichita, KS @ Starlite Drive-In *

10/02 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre #

10/03 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ^

10/09 – Obetz, OH @ Fortress Obetz ^

10/10 – McHenry, IL @ McHenry Outdoor Theater *

10/11 – Independence, MO @ B&B Theatres Twin Drive-In *

10/17 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum Lawn !

10/18 – Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Drive-In at Cajun Dome *

10/23 – Daytona, FL @ TBA

10/24 – Concord, NC @ Charlotte Motor Speedway *

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fairgrounds *

10/31 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds *

11/01 – Del Mar, CA @ Del Mar Fairgrounds *

* = Socially distanced drive-in, up to 4 patrons per vehicle

^ = Socially distanced pod, up to 4 patrons per pod

# = Socially distanced tickets, purchased in quantities of 2, 3, 4, or 5

! = Socially distanced tables, up to 8 patrons per table