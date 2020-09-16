Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Steve Earle & The Dukes Announce Covers Album of Justin Townes Earle Songs

The country legend will pay tribute to his late son

by
on September 16, 2020, 6:19pm
Steve Earle Justin Townes Earle album covers new music cover song
Steve Earle and Justin Townes Earle

Last month, beloved singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle was taken from the world suddenly when he passed away at the young age of 38. The news was shocking and unexpected, causing a wave of grief to settle over the Americana music community. Now that a few weeks have passed, his father, Steve Earle, has announced he will honor his son’s life by recording a covers album of Justin Townes Earle originals.

In a press release, it was revealed that Steve Earle & The Dukes already have a plan in the works to cover songs written by Justin Townes Earle. While no specific songs have been mentioned just yet, the band did state that 100% of the artist advances and royalties will go to a trust for Justin’s daughter, Etta St. James Earle.

The as-yet-unnamed album will be recorded in a studio next month. If all goes according to plan, then Steve Earle & The Dukes will release the record sometime in January of next year, roughly around the time of Justin’s 39th birthday.

Editors' Picks

As the son of a country legend, Justin was practically born to play music. He kicked off his own solo career in 2007 and went on to release eight albums in total, including 2012’s Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now, 2014’s Single Mothers, 2015’s Absent Fathers, and 2019’s The Saint of Lost Causes, which proved to be the final album of his career. Shortly after the new of his passing spread, Nashville police concluded that he died from a “probable drug overdose.”

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Nine Inch Nails’ Quake Soundtrack and Trent Reznor’s The Social Network Score Get Vinyl Releases
Next Story
Dee Snider Slams “Moronic” Anti-Maskers Who Shouted Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”
Justin Townes Earle
R.I.P. Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter Dies at 38
Dave Grohl True Story Instagram Baptism of Boom Fireworks 4th of July
July Album Anniversaries Every Music Fan Should Know About
Kyle Meredith With... Steve Earle
Steve Earle on Using Ghosts as a Writing Tool
Bucky Baxter, photo via Rayland Baxter
R.I.P. Bucky Baxter, Longtime Steel Guitarist for Bob Dylan and Steve Earle Dies at 65
Faith No More 2020 dates
Faith No More’s Mike Patton Is the Busiest Man in Metal
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.