Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Steven Soderbergh Announces Jaw-Dropping Cast for No Sudden Move

Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, and David Harbour are just a few names on the bill

by
on September 28, 2020, 2:06pm
Steven Soderbergh Announces Jaw-Dropping Cast for No Sudden Move
Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh is back at work. Today, HBO Max and Warner Media announced that the Oscar-winning writer and director has begun production on No Sudden Move, and once again, he’s assembled a jaw-dropping cast of A-listers.

Joining Soderbergh for his latest venture is Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Uncut Gems standout Julia Fox.

Written by Ed Solomon — Soderbergh’s Bill and Ted buddy — the film is set in 1955 Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals whose simple heist goes horribly awry. Things get even more complicated as they find out why with revelations that coarse through the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Soderbergh and Solomon have a tight history with Warner Bros. and HBO. More recently, the two worked on the experimental thriller Mosaic for the network, a similarly star-studded affair that added an interactive element through an app. However, Soderbergh’s last two features were for Netflix: 2019’s High Flying Bird and The Laundromat.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Sufjan Stevens on His 2018 Oscars Performance: “One of the Most Traumatizing Experiences of My Entire Life”
Next Story
Members of Mastodon, Russian Circles, and More Cover Alice in Chains’ “Rain When I Die”: Watch