Steven Soderbergh Announces Jaw-Dropping Cast for No Sudden Move

Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh is back at work. Today, HBO Max and Warner Media announced that the Oscar-winning writer and director has begun production on No Sudden Move, and once again, he’s assembled a jaw-dropping cast of A-listers.

Joining Soderbergh for his latest venture is Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Uncut Gems standout Julia Fox.



Written by Ed Solomon — Soderbergh’s Bill and Ted buddy — the film is set in 1955 Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals whose simple heist goes horribly awry. Things get even more complicated as they find out why with revelations that coarse through the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh in a statement.

Soderbergh and Solomon have a tight history with Warner Bros. and HBO. More recently, the two worked on the experimental thriller Mosaic for the network, a similarly star-studded affair that added an interactive element through an app. However, Soderbergh’s last two features were for Netflix: 2019’s High Flying Bird and The Laundromat.

