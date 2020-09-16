Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Action Bronson Reveals Funky New Single “Mongolia”: Stream

Featuring Meyhem Lauren and hologram

by
on September 16, 2020, 4:25pm
action-bronson-mongolia-stream-release-new
Action Bronson, photo by Ben Kaye

In just a little over a week, Action Bronson will serve up his marine-friendly new album, Only for Dolphins. Already we’ve heard two early offerings in “Golden Eye” and “Latin Grammys”. Now, the Queens-born rapper is unboxing a third preview with “Mongolia”.

A collaboration with fellow hip-hop acts Meyhem Lauren and hologram, the track stands apart from its predecessors thanks to its rubbery funk riff and Bam Bam’s revolving door of unexpected references. In seemingly one breath, Bronson slips in mentions of The Mets, yogurt chain 16 Handles, and actor David Caruso — and that’s all after a quick-fire sample from The Wire. The MC also name-checks his own Lamb Over Rice EP from 2019.

For their parts, Meyhem Lauren flaunts his glossy medallions, and hologram proudly eats African mushrooms “while rappin’ on tubes.” Stream “Mongolia” below and see if you can keep up.

Editors' Picks

Only for Dolphins, the follow-up to 2018’s White Bronco, arrives September 25th via Loma Vista. Fans can expect production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, DJ Muggs, and more. In support of the LP, Bronson will perform as part of Bonnaroo’s recently announced virtual ROO-ALITY festival that kicks off September 24th.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Joe Bouchard on How “Don’t Fear the Reaper” Made It Into Stephen King’s The Stand
Next Story
People Club Share New Song “Lay Down Your Weapons”: Stream
new-music-friday-album-stream-releases-august-21
New Music Friday: 8 Albums to Stream
Felt (Atmosphere and Murs) Return with Surprise Album Felt 4 U: Stream
Action Bronson in video for "Latin Grammys"
Action Bronson Unveils New Single “Latin Grammys”: Stream
Drake Toosie Slide
Artists from Drake to SALES Find Success with TikTok Dance Crazes
A mobb deep - the infamous
Classic Album Review: Mobb Deep’s The Infamous Shook Hip-Hop to Its Core
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.