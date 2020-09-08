beabadoobee Stays Present on New Single “Worth It”: Stream

beabadoobee, photo via Facebook

Fake It Flowers is the forthcoming debut album from rising indie rocker beabadoobee, due out next month via Dirty Hit. One of the most anticipated of 2020, it’s been teased thus far with the brooding “Sorry” and Song of the Week “Care”. As a third preview, she’s now sharing a track titled “Worth It”. Additionally, beabadoobee has announced 2021 tour dates in the UK.

On this new crunchy, grunge-inspired offering, the Filipino-British artist attempts to shake off the ghosts of a past relationship that have been distracting her from fully living in the present. The single reminds us of both the importance of letting our old traumas heal and the value in the here and now.



In a statement, the musician also known as Bea Kristi says the track is “simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things.” She adds, “It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.” Stream it below.

As for beabadoobee’s new live shows, they’re set for Fall 2021 and take place in the UK and Ireland. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, September 9th, with a public general sale beginning Friday, September 11th. You’ll be able to find tickets here.

Fake It Flowers officially arrives October 16th. A new beabadoobee EP, produced by friends and label mates The 1975’s Matt Healy and George Daniel, is also in the works.

beabadoobee 2021 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/09 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett University

09/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

09/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

09/14 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

09/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

09/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

09/25 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

09/28 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

09/29 – Belfast, IE @ Oh Yeah Music Centre

10/02 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ University Student Union

10/03 – Edinburg, UK @ The Liquid Room

10/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

UK & Ireland Tour!!!! Pre-order 'Fake It Flowers' from the Dirty Hit store before 5pm BST to access exclusive pre-sale tickets! https://t.co/APBmNbRI1J pic.twitter.com/TVAb35kFga — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) September 8, 2020