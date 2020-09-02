Menu
Beach Bunny’s Lili Trifilio Launches Solo Project tiger lili, Shares “lightning”: Stream

Her debut single falls somewhere between Taylor Swift, Waxahatchee, and The Front Bottoms

on September 02, 2020, 9:30am
Lili Trifilio (aka tiger lili), photo by Brandon Hoeg

Despite the pandemic, Beach Bunny frontperson Lili Trifilio is having quite the productive year. Her group’s debut record, Honeymoon, is one of our favorite albums of 2020 so far, and now she’s launching a new solo project called tiger lili. As a promising introduction, Trifilio is offering up her first official single in “lightning”.

Compared to the ebullient power pop Trifilio writes with her Beach Bunny bandmates, “lightning” is a stirring Americana track that falls somewhere between Taylor Swift, Waxahatchee, and The Front Bottoms. As she proved with her solo cover of 100 gecs’ “ringtone” earlier this year, Trifilio’s voice sounds solid in pretty much any pop context, but her delivery during “lightning”‘s dusky melody sounds particularly amazing.

Musically, the song is adorned with fluttering strings that dance atop her acoustic guitar, and there’s an unexpected grunge breakdown toward the finale that recalls the epic ending of Hop Along’s “The Knock”. It’s the first song Trifilio has ever fully self-produced, which is wild considering there are a ton of really interesting layers and mixing tricks happening all at once.

The equally fantastic video, directed by everybody’s baby/Matt Gehl, sees Trifilio chasing a glowing orb through the streets of Chicago during twilight hours. Check it out below.

In a statement, Trifilio explained that tiger lili is her outlet to throw genre to the wind and explore whatever musical styles she pleases. “As a fan of many genres, I want to have the freedom to explore songwriting in all forms,” she said. “I cannot predict what stylistic choices I will make in the future. . .Art is limitless and I choose to write without limitations.”

Who knows what the next tiger lili song will sound like, but if it’s anything like “lightning” then Trifilio might be carrying out two standout projects simultaneously.

