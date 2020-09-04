Big Sean, photo by Philip Cosores

Big Sean has returned with his new album Detroit 2. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Today’s release is the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s first record since 2017’s I Decided and the direct sequel to his 2012 mixtape Detroit. The 21-track project features loads of high-profile features from the likes of Post Malone, Eminem, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign and, Nipsey Hussle.



Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, and Hit-Boy, also guest on the album, as do Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Wale, and Boldy James. Additionally, Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, and Dave Chappelle appear on three different versions of a track called “Story”; Big Sean used a similar track format on Detroit with Common, Snoop Dogg, and Jeezy.

The guest list is a positively monumental merging of veterans and newcomers. But if that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s even a song that marks the reunion of Twenty88, the duo of Big Sean and Aiko. The pair released a one-off album back in 2016.

Detroit 2 was previewed last week by a touching tag-team with the late Hussle called “Deep Reverence”. It included a clip of Hussle — who was shot dead last year in LA — talking about a future collaboration with Big Sean, as well as a line that’s likely meant to clear the air about a rumored feud between Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar.

“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with,” he raps on “Deep Reverence”. “Lack of communication and wrong information/ From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixing flames with diesel.”

In a reflective interview with Vulture, Big Sean commented further on the squashed beef and reassured fans that the dispute was blown out of proportion. “It was nothing,” he said. “I didn’t even know what the f*ck it was. We communicated to each other that it was all love. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”

Later in the interview, Sean reflected on the years since I Decided and revealed that he wasn’t feeling content in his personal life after that record’s cycle concluded. “After my last album, I felt like I was not enjoying my life that much — not to sound depressed or anything like that,” Sean told Vulture. “I was thankful for opportunities and for everything I got to do, being able to take care of my family. But those are two different things — being grateful and being happy.”

“I believe in God and the universe, so I’m gonna always be grateful, even if I don’t have anything,” he continued. “But I wasn’t enjoying it. I needed to explore that and figure out why I was feeling some of the ways I was feeling, why I felt down, and why I had all this anxiety. I had to sit down, talk through it, and do therapy.”

Detroit 2 Artwork:

Detroit 2 Tracklist:

01. Why Would I Stop?

02. Lucky Me

03. Deep Reverence (feat. Nipsey Hussle)

04. Wolves (feat. Post Malone)

05. Body Language (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko)

06. Story (by Dave Chappelle)

07. Harder Than My Demons

08. Everything That’s Missing (feat. Dwele)

09. ZTFO

10. Guard Your Heart (feat. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, and Wale)

11. Respect It (feat. Young Thug and Hit-Boy)

12. Lithuania (feat. Travis Scott)

13. Full Circle (feat. Key Wane and Diddy)

14. Time In (feat. Twenty88)

15. Story (feat. Erykah Badu)

16. Feed

17. The Baddest

18. Don Life (feat. Lil Wayne)

19. Friday Night Cypher (feat. Tee Grizzly, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce 5’9″, and Eminem)

20. Story (by Stevie Wonder)

21. Still I Rise (feat. Dom Kennedy)