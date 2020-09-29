Menu
Bon Iver Joins Jim-E Stack on New Single “Jeanie”: Stream

A groovy offering from Stack's forthcoming Ephemera LP

by
on September 29, 2020, 11:13am
Jim-E Stack and Bon Iver (photo by Ben Kaye)

Earlier this year, Bon Iver released “PDLIF”, a COVID-19 benefit single featuring production from Jim-E Stack. Now, the two artists have teamed up once again for “Jeanie”, a new single off Stack’s forthcoming album Ephemera.

October may be within sight, but today’s collaboration practically screams summer. Dripping in Autotune, Justin Vernon’s vocals seem weightless like a late-night August breeze. “Don’t want you to feel too much,” he sings, as though kissing off a seasonal fling. Stack’s multicolored, synth-stacked production, meanwhile, provides just the right dose of wistfulness, comfort, and groove. Hear it for yourself below.

Ephemera, which also features Empress Of, Dijon, and Kacy Hill, officially arrives October 30th via AWAL. In recent months, Stack also had a hand in Charli XCX’s how i’m feeling now and HAIM’s Women in Music Part III.

Editors' Picks

As for Vernon, he just performed on Colbert in support of his newly launched “get-out-the-vote” initiative For Wisconsin.

“Jeanie” Artwork:

jim e stack jeanie artwork Bon Iver Joins Jim E Stack on New Single Jeanie: Stream

Ephemera Artwork:

jim e stack ephemera art cover Bon Iver Joins Jim E Stack on New Single Jeanie: Stream

Ephemera Tracklist:
01. Note to Self (feat. Empress Of)
02. Jeanie (feat. Bon Iver )
03. Sweet Summer Sweat (feat. Dijon)
04. Be Long 2
05. Lost Man (feat. Octavian)
06. One Shot (feat. Bearface )
07. Good Enough (feat. Ant Clemons)
08. Can We (feat. Kacy Hill)

