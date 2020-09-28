Deerhoof Release New Surprise Covers Album Love-Lore: Stream

Deerhoof, photo by Shervin Lainez

Deerhoof have surprise-released a massive new covers album called Love-Lore. Stream it below.

Today’s release finds the indie outfit tackling 43 (!) different songs from a wide variety of artists, including The Beach Boys, Parliament, The Velvet Underground, Kraftwerk, Ennio Morricone, The B-52s, and Sun Ra. Across its 35-minute running time, Love-Lore also boasts unique spins on John Williams, Laurie Anderson, Silver Apples, The Police, and Dionne Warwick. The entire collection was captured in a live-studio setting, and was produced and mixed by the band members themselves.



If you’re looking to add Love-Lore to your own personal digital collection, free downloads are available on their Bandcamp page, as well as deerhoof.net and the Joyful Noise Recordings website. As of now, there are no physical editions of the record, but Deerhoof are selling a commemorative poster that features artwork from bassist/vocalist Satomi Matsuzaki, the extensive tracklist, and an essay about the album’s futurologist themes penned by writer Muindi Fanuel Muindi.

This new record is hardly Deerhoof’s first foray into the world of covers. Back in 2016, they recorded a limited-edition covers cassette, which they later followed up with a batch of covers from The Shining soundtrack in 2018. However, those projects pale in comparison to the comprehensive eclecticism of Love-Lore, which shifts between moods, themes, and decades at a stunning clip.

Love-Lore is technically the fourth full-length that the ever-prolific indie rock band has released in 2020. In May, they dropped a B-sides compilation dubbed Surprise Symphonies and an album titled Future Teenage Cave Artists. Meanwhile, this past July saw the release of the Bandcamp-exclusive live record called To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough.

Love-Lore Artwork:

Love-Lore Tracklist:

01. Ornelle Coleman – “In All Languages”

02. John Donald Robb – “Excerpt from Spatial Serenade”

03. Voivod – “Macrosolutions to Megaproblems”

04. Earl Kim – “Earthlight”

05. Stu Phillips – “Knight Rider”

06. Raymond Scott – “Ohio Bell”

07. Mauricio Kagel – “Music for Renaissance Instruments”

08. Eddie Grant – “Electric Avenue”

09. Gary Numan – “Cars”

10. Karlheinz Stockhausen – “Kontakte”

11. The Beach Boys – “Wonderful”

12. Gerald Fried – “Star Trek: Balance of Terror”

13. Pauline Oliveros – “All Fours

14. Paul Williams – “Rainbow Connection”

15. James Tenney – “For Ann (Rising)”

16. Silver Apples – “Oscillations”

17. Kraftwerk – “We Are the Robots”

18. John Williams – “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

19. The Police – “Driven to Tears”

20. Morton Feldman – “Patterns in a Chromatic Field”

21. Sun Ra – “They Dwell on Other Planes”

22. Parliament – “Unfunky UFO”

23. Asha Puthli – “Space Talk”

24. Ennio Morricone – “Ottave Comandamento: Corri Veloce”

25. Milton Babbitt – “Homily for Snare Drum”

26. The B-52s – “Song for a Future Generation”

27. Sofia Gubaidulina – “Mechanical Accordion”

28. Vinicius De Moraes and Baden Powell – “O Astronauta”

29. Dionne Warwick – “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”

30. David Graeber – “Of Flying Cars and the Declining Rate of Profit”

31. Derek Bailey – “Improvisation”

32. William Hanna and Hoyt Curtin – “The Jetsons”

33. Anthony Braxon – “C-M=B05”

34. Gyorgy Kurtag – “Shadows for Contrabass Solo”

35. Eric Siday – “The Perking Coffee Pot”

36. Igor Stravinsky – “Variations Aldous Huxley in Memoriam”

37. Caetano Veloso – “Pulsar”

38. Luigi Nono – “Uno Espressione”

39. Krzysztof Penderecki – “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima”

40. John Cage – “Empty Words”

41. George Brecht – “Drip Music”

42. The Velvet Underground – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

43. Laurie Anderson – “Example #22”

Love-Lore Poster: