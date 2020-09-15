Future Islands Reveal New Single “Moonlight”: Stream

Future Islands, photo by Philip Cosores

Future Islands are less than a month away from releasing As Long As You Are, one of the most anticipated albums of the season. Following the first two singles, “For Sure” and “Thrill”, the Baltimore natives have unlocked a third offering in “Moonlight”. Additionally, they’ve announced their one and only live performance of 2020.

A track inspired by both new wave and post-punk, its poignancy is found in its intimate details: a lone bassline quietly bubbling in the background, a well-timed burst of glittering synths, and Samuel T. Herring’s sobering vocals. “Here’s our chance to make it/ Make this into something more,” he sings, aching but also nearly drained from all the emotional labor of this relationship. “Here’s my heart, don’t break it/ It’s all that I ask, nothing more.”



In a statement, the frontman said “Moonlight” is “about love in a depressive state.

It’s about recognizing the holes in ourselves and recognizing the circular whole of others.” Herring added that it’s also about “acceptance because that’s what love allows us all.”

Check it out below via its official music video, directed by Will Mayer (BADBADNOTGOOD) and starring Matthew Gray Gubler (500 Days of Summer) and Callie Hernandez (La La Land).

As Long As You Are is dropping October 9th via 4AD. To coincide with their sixth album, Future Islands will present an exclusive global livestream event that same day. Titled “A Stream of You and Me”, it’s their first and only performance of 2020. Special lighting will be provided by Pierre Claude (Phoenix) and direction will be handled by Michael Garber (Bon Iver). Tickets can be purchased here. This is the first year Future Islands haven’t properly toured since 2008.