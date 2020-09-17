HEALTH Announce Guest-Heavy New Album DISCO4 :: PART I, Share “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.”: Stream

HEALTH, photo by Adam Alessi

Los Angeles noise-rockers HEALTH have announced a guest-heavy new album called DISCO4 :: PART I. It’s due out October 16th via Loma Vista Recordings.

The 12-track effort highlights HEALTH’s various collaborations from the past few years, including tracks such as “HATE YOU” with rapper JPEGMAFIA, the Soccer Mommy-assisted indie treat “MASS GRAVE”, and the experimental “DELICIOUS APE” featuring Xiu Xiu. There are also three brand new collaborations with 100 gecs, The Soft Moon, and Brothel.



In a statement about the album, the band remarked, “In the past each HEALTH LP has been accompanied by a corresponding remix record. This time, despite being called DISCO 4 in the interest of continuity, we offer you a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire. Also, FUCK 2020.”

Naturally, the sound of DISCO4 is all over the place, but today’s offering “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.” picks up right where HEALTH left off on their 2019 record VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR. The lone solo piece on DISCO4, it’s an equal parts dreary and dreamy industrial track that pairs mechanized noise with shimmering synths. Its accompanying music video, directed by Zev Deans, is a not-so-fictional sci-fi flick that depicts the violent, technological dystopia that might be everyday life in 2030 if things keep going the way they’re headed.

Check it out below, then head here to pre-order the new album.

DISCO4 :: PART I Artwork:

DISCO4 :: PART I Tracklist:

01. HEALTH – “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0”

02. HEALTH, Perturbator – “BODY/PRISON”

03. HEALTH, 100 Gecs – “POWER FANTASY”

04. HEALTH, Ghostemane – “JUDGEMENT NIGHT”

05. HEALTH, Youth Code – “INNOCENCE”

06. HEALTH, Full of Hell – “FULL OF HEALTH”

07. HEALTH, The Soft Moon – “COLORS”

08. HEALTH, JPEGMAFIA – “HATE YOU”

09. HEALTH, Brothel – “D.F. LOOKS”

10. HEALTH, Soccer Mommy – “MASS GRAVE”

11. HEALTH, Xiu Xiu – “DELICIOUS APE”

12. HEALTH, NOLIFE – “HARD TO BE A GOD”