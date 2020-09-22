Menu
Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone Announces New Album, Shares “The Night Won’t Scare Me”: Stream

Second solo effort arrives in October

by
on September 22, 2020, 1:43pm
Josh Klinghoffer

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has announced a new solo album. Credited to his Pluralone moniker, it’s called I Don’t Feel Well and due out October 16th.

The forthcoming effort serves as the follow-up to his 2019 debut album, To Be One with You, but is his first since being let go by the Peppers earlier this year. According to a statement, the 10-track effort was completed during the pandemic, hence the title’s rather dismal and uncertain tone.

“This is a wild time,” Klinghoffer said of the LP. “This album was made during and amongst some very new experiences. I hope it captures some of how it felt during this period. I’ll feel better when this is behind us.

As an early look at I Don’t Feel Well, stream reflective lead single “The Night Won’t Scare Me” over on Rolling Stone. Then head here to pre-order the new full-length.

In addition to working on this new record, Klinghoffer has spent quarantine covering songs such as Big Thief’s “Not”. He also reunited with RHCP’s Flea on a new Pluralone song called “Nowhere I Am” and appeared on a livestream tribute to Joe Strummer just last month.

I Don’t Feel Well Artwork:

josh klinghoffer pluralone i dont feel well artwork cover Josh Klinghoffers Pluralone Announces New Album, Shares The Night Wont Scare Me: Stream

I Don’t Feel Well Tracklist:
01. Red Don’t Feel Well
02. The Night Won’t Scare Me
03. Carry
04. The Report
05. Steal Away
06. Mother Nature
07. Knowing You
08. Plank
09. Don’t Have To
10. I Hear You

