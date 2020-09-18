Menu
Kamaiyah Drops New Collaborative Mixtape Oakland Nights: Stream

The 10-track collection features fellow Bay Area native Capolow

by
on September 18, 2020, 1:33pm
kamaiyah-oakland-nights-mixtape-stream-new-release
Kamaiyah, photo by Ben Kaye

Kamaiyah kicked off 2020 with Got It Made, her first project in over three years. Fans thankfully won’t have to nearly wait as long for a follow-up, as the rapper has just dropped off a new mixtape. Titled Oakland Nights, it’s a collaborative effort with fellow Bay Area local Capolow.

Spanning 10 tracks, today’s collection finds the two artists proudly repping their favorite coast. Not unlike Kamaiyah’s past releases, Oakland Nights is peppered with bits of West Coast funk flavor, such as on opener “Finer Things” and closing track “So Much Money”. Other songs, meanwhile, are more geared toward the R&B/rap-singer in Kamaiyah and Capolow, including the suave “Digits” and “Undercover”.

As Stereogum points out, the release might just be a reference to Kamaiyah’s debut mixtape, A Good Night in Oakland, from 2016.

Editors' Picks

Stream the entire thing down below, in addition to a video for the title track. In recent months, Kamaiyah has also released “Go Crazy”, “Extravagant”, and “Black Excellence”, none of which appear on the new tape.

Oakland Nights Artwork:

kamaiyah oakland nights artwork cover Kamaiyah Drops New Collaborative Mixtape Oakland Nights: Stream

Oakland Nights Tracklist:
01. Finer Things
02. Players Club
03. Digits
04. Rather Give You
05. Gimme Dat
06. Gang Gang
07. Oakland Nights (feat. Keak Da Sneak)
08. Undercover
09. How I Move
10. So Much Money

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

