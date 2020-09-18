Menu
Lykke Li Covers Gloria Gaynor Classic “I Will Survive”: Stream

The so sad so sexy artist puts her own spin on the disco anthem

by
on September 18, 2020, 11:10am
lykke-li-cover-i-will-survive-stream-release-new
Lykke Li, photo by Lior Phillips

It’s been well over a year since we’ve heard anything new from Lykke Li. That changes today, however, with the release of a fresh cover song. Fitting considering these unprecedented times, she has tackled the Gloria Gaynor anthem “I Will Survive”.

In 2018, the Swedish songwriter effortlessly turned mournful brooding into something hot and heavy on her bluntly titled but very good so sad so sexyIt should come as no surprise, then, that her rendition of a disco classic sounds far and away from Gaynor’s original 1979 vision. That’s not to say the cover isn’t worth a spin or two, especially if you’re a fan of the way Li can evoke a very specific fragile ambiance.

Hear it for yourself below, and then revisit Gaynor’s recent interview on This Must Be the Gig.

Lately, Li has been surviving the lockdown blues by performing on livestreams, such as the one hosted by friend and collaborator Mark Ronson. She, as well as Pearl Jam, Mick Jagger, and Lorde, also just signed a petition requesting that politicians stop using unauthorized music during their events.

