Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

MICHELLE and Arlo Parks Collaborate on New Version of “Sunrise”: Stream

The New York City-based collective and the British bedroom pop artist start the day with magic

by
on September 11, 2020, 2:48pm
michelle-arlo-parks-sunrise-stream-new-version
MICHELLE (photo by Daniel Dorsa) and Arlo Parks (photo by Chris Almeida)

Earlier this summer, New York City collective MICHELLE returned with “Sunrise”, their first single since 2018. Today, the R&B-inspired group of mostly queer PoC are releasing an alternate version of that song featuring new contributions from British poet and bedroom pop artist Arlo Parks.

This new collaboration doubles down on the feel-good warmth of the original track, breezy, sunbaked melodies and all. Its air of longing — specifically for someone who’s definitely not worth a second chance — also remains, but is further emphasized by Parks’ additional verse. Although just 20 years old, Parks has earned a reputation for brutally raw and honest songs — including perhaps one of the most devastating of the year — and she shows that same self awareness here, recognizing that she needs to “rise up and go further” beyond this unworthy fixation.

In a statement about the updated song, MICHELLE remarked, “Our good friend Arlo Parks hopped on our newest version of SUNRISE. What a pleasure it is to hear new voices reimagine a tune we’ve held so close. Her soothing voice and stunning lyricism is everything we could’ve asked for.” For her part, Parks said she feels “so honoured to be a part of it.”

Hear both the new and original versions of “Sunrise” below.

MICHELLE’s debut album, HEATWAVE, came out in 2018. As for Parks, the queer artist has been on an absolute tear the last few months with four solid singles under her belt, including the tearjerker “Black Dog”. And just last weekend she teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for an impressive cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”.

 

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Judas Priest to Headline and Curate 2021 Warlando Festival in Florida
Next Story
Conway the Machine Drops New Album From King to a God: Stream
phoebe-bridgers-fake-plastic-trees-cover-radiohead-arlo-parks-video
Phoebe Bridgers Covers Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” in a Church: Watch
bumper pop songs 2020 EP stream new music collaboration mary vertulfo
Japanese Breakfast and Crying’s Ryan Galloway Form BUMPER, Share pop songs 2020 EP: Stream
pride-month-orville-peck-rina-sawayama-spotify-singles-lady-gaga-stream
Orville Peck and Rina Sawayama Cover Pop Hits for Pride Month: Stream
Mid-Year Report
Top 25 Albums of 2020 (So Far)
Lila Iké, Christian Lopez, Cat Clyde, and The Sea The Sea
New Music Friday: 6 Songs You Need to Hear
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.