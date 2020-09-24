Menu
Oklou Unveils Debut Mixtape Galore: Stream

Eleven new songs from the emerging French producer and A. G. Cook associate

by
on September 24, 2020, 10:47am
oklou-galore-stream-mixtape
Oklou

Emerging French producer and songwriter Oklou has let loose her debut mixtape, Galore, via True Panther/Tap Records. The full collection is streaming below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Spanning 11 tracks, the mixtape was entirely produced and written by Oklou, whose real name is Marylou Mayniel. Its beginnings date back to Summer 2019 and document a personal voyage of rebirth and self-discovery.

“Before this, I did a lot of soul searching,” Oklou, also a classically trained cellist and pianist, explained in a statement. “Galore made me feel alive, which is what I was missing up to now. In writing it, I felt things that I had never felt in the past.” The mixtape is also described as “a universe of artistic reimagination and feminine emancipation.”

Editors' Picks

In the lead-up to today’s release, the promising young artist shared previews in “god’s chariots”, “nightime”, and “girl on my throne”, which features additional writing and production credits from PC Music founder and pop futurist A. G. Cook. Oklou recently performed as part of Cook’s massive “Appleville” livestream event alongside Charli XCX, 100 gecs, and Clairo.

Galore Artwork:

oklou galore cover artwork Oklou Unveils Debut Mixtape Galore: Stream

Galore Tracklist:
01. little one
02. fall
03. unearth me
04. god’s chariot
05. galore
06. nightime
07. asturias (feat. Zero)
08. rosebud
09. girl on my throne (feat. Casey MQ)
10. another night
11. I didn’t give up on you

