Oklou

Emerging French producer and songwriter Oklou has let loose her debut mixtape, Galore, via True Panther/Tap Records. The full collection is streaming below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Spanning 11 tracks, the mixtape was entirely produced and written by Oklou, whose real name is Marylou Mayniel. Its beginnings date back to Summer 2019 and document a personal voyage of rebirth and self-discovery.



“Before this, I did a lot of soul searching,” Oklou, also a classically trained cellist and pianist, explained in a statement. “Galore made me feel alive, which is what I was missing up to now. In writing it, I felt things that I had never felt in the past.” The mixtape is also described as “a universe of artistic reimagination and feminine emancipation.”

In the lead-up to today’s release, the promising young artist shared previews in “god’s chariots”, “nightime”, and “girl on my throne”, which features additional writing and production credits from PC Music founder and pop futurist A. G. Cook. Oklou recently performed as part of Cook’s massive “Appleville” livestream event alongside Charli XCX, 100 gecs, and Clairo.

Galore Artwork:

Galore Tracklist:

01. little one

02. fall

03. unearth me

04. god’s chariot

05. galore

06. nightime

07. asturias (feat. Zero)

08. rosebud

09. girl on my throne (feat. Casey MQ)

10. another night

11. I didn’t give up on you