Perfume Genius Covers Leonard Cohen Classic “Bird on the Wire” for KCRW: Stream

Morning Becomes Eclectic set also included songs off new album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

by
on September 09, 2020, 11:21am
perfume-genius-cover-leonard-cohen-bird-wire-stream.
Perfume Genius (photo by Ben Kaye) and Leonard Cohen

This November marks four years since the death of Leonard Cohen. To honor the songwriting icon, Perfume Genius covered the Cohen classic “Bird on a Wire” for KCRW’s long-running radio program Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Prior to his in-studio performance, the artist born Mike Hadreas said that if he could play the 1969 song anywhere in the world, it would be inside of a big church with a big pipe organ. Although KCRW’s headquarters are not quite as grand, Hadreas still managed to pull off a divine rendition, its power staying true to both Cohen’s original and Perfume Genius’ artistry.

The three-song Morning Becomes Eclectic set also included “On the Floor” and “Jason”, both off the excellent new Perfume Genius album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Hadreas’ partner Alan Wyffels and Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy provided additional music accompaniment.

Stream the entire set below (scroll to the 8:47 mark for the Cohen cover). Then revisit Perfume Genius’ interview on Kyle Meredith With… from this past May.

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately was recently named one of our favorite albums of 2020 so far. Hadreas has supported the release with appearances on both The Late Show and The Tonight Show.

In related news, Cohen’s estate is considering legal action against the Republican National Committee after his song “Hallelujah” was played at the convention without permission.

