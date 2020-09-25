Polo G Reveals New Single “Epidemic”: Stream

Polo G

Earlier this week, Polo G made his TV debut on The Tonight Show. Now, he’s returned with “Epidemic”, his first single since dropping The GOAT back in May.

Despite its suggestive title, today’s offering is not about the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, the Chicago rapper focuses on another widespread occurrence that continues to take lives, especially within his own community: gun violence on the streets.



“Every day a gamble with your life, all we know is risk,” Polo G rap-sings on the track, which is produced by Tahj Money, DMAC, Londn Blu, and Karltin Bankz. Later, he vows to be more careful for the sake of his family. “Promise to my son that the streets won’t get no more of me/ Remember every line from that obituary poetry.”

Frequent collaborator Ryan Lynch directed the accompanying “Epidemic” video, and it’s a lot more lighthearted than these lyrics. In the Miami-set clip, Polo G happily enjoys a boat ride, shooting hoops, and hanging with friends — perhaps the life that can be had when not running the streets. Watch down below.

Over the Summer, Polo G appeared as part of The Roots Picnic Livestream, hosted by Michelle Obama. He’s next set to perform on this weekend’s Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ALITY festival with… Bruce Hornsby. (The rapper sampled Hornsby’s “The Way It Is” for his own GOAT song “Wishing for a Hero”.)