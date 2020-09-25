Prince Estate Reveals Massive Sign O’ the Times Deluxe Edition: Stream

Today will feel a lot like Christmas for Prince fans, thanks to the massive new reissue of his seminal album Sign O’ the Times. Hear it in full down below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Along with a newly remastered version of the funk icon’s 1987 double LP, the expanded set boasts 63 unreleased songs retrieved from the vault, many of which were originally recorded between May 1979 and July 1987. One of those is “Cosmic Day”, a track that dates back to 1986. According to a statement, the song is possibly “the most revered recording” of the entire reissue, as it features Prince fantastically singing about Mermen while using his “Camille” alter-ego, pitched-up vocals and all.
The new collection also comes with a complete live audio performance from his “Sign O’ The Times Tour”, recorded at his June 20th, 1987 concert at the Stadium Galgenwaard in Utrecht, The Netherlands.
If that’s not enough, CD and vinyl bundles of the Sign O’ the Times reissue touts a DVD containing Prince’s complete, previously unreleased New Year’s Eve benefit concert at Paisley Park on December 31st, 1987. This show marked The Purple One’s final performance on the “Sign O’ The Times Tour” and featured his only on-stage collaboration with Miles Davis.
Completing the Super Deluxe Edition box set is a 120-page hardcover book with previously unseen handwritten lyrics, photographs, studio material, and other rarities from the era, along with new liner notes penned by Dave Chappelle, Lenny Kravitz, and longtime engineer Susan Rogers, among others. Grab your copy here.
In further celebration of this reissue, Jack White’s Third Man Records put out a special 7-inch singles box set as a companion collector’s piece. Limited to just 1,987 copies, it sold out quickly.
Sign O’ the Times Super Deluxe Edition Artwork:
