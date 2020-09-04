Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Rosalía and J Balvin Join Sech on Empowering New “Relación” Remix: Stream

Daddy Yankee and Farruko also appear on the reworking

by
on September 04, 2020, 10:12am
rosalia-j-balvin-remix-sech-relacion-new-stream
Rosalía (photo by Nick Langlois), J Balvin (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Following their “Con Altura” collaboration last year, Rosalía and J Balvin have reunited. The Flamenco pop artist and Colombian reggaeton star appear together on the new “Relación” remix from Sech, alongside Daddy Yankee and Farruko.

Sech’s original version was about a woman emerging from an unhealthy relationship, ready to heal and love herself. “Everything changed now, it’s her turn/ A party and a bottle/ Thanks to the abuse, she got more beautiful/ Now you want her but she doesn’t want you,” reads the chorus.

Today’s reworking continues that theme, with Rosalía leading the way and proudly singing, “You thought you had me but you never did because I’m la Rosalia.” In a statement to Billboard, the Latin Grammy winner said it was important for her to be part of “Relación” and its empowering narrative.

“Ever since this song came out I haven’t stopped listening to it and I love it,” she remarked. “I also celebrate the message of power for women who are or have been in a toxic relationship and I hope that when they get out of it, they can sing it very loud!”

Editors' Picks

Sech told Billboard that the remix was “born out of an idea that I had all of a sudden, and at the same time, I heard that many of my colleagues liked the song.” The Panamanian singer continued, “The first person to jump on the track was Balvin, followed by Yankee, Farruko, and finally Rosalia. This is truly something beautiful for me.”

Check out the remix down below via its Fernando Lugo-directed video.

“Relación” is featured on Sech’s sophomore album, 1 of 1, which dropped this past May. Rosalía recently teamed up with Travis Scott (“TKN”) and Arca (“KLK”). She and Billie Eilish also supposedly have a joint single in the works.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Gone Is Gone (Mastodon, QOTSA, At the Drive-In) Unveil New Song “Sometimes I Feel”: Stream
Next Story
Beyoncé Pledges Another $1 Million to Black-Owned Businesses
billie eilish rosalia collaboration coming
Rosalía says Billie Eilish Collaboration is Almost Finished
Rosalia Dolerme new song stream
Rosalía Returns with New Single “Dolerme”: Stream
J-Balvin-Energia_music
10 Reggaeton Albums Every Music Fan Should Own
B Colores by J Balvin album cover artwork
Album Review: J Balvin Remains One of Reggaeton’s Most Vibrant Characters on Colores
J Balvin at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan
10 Latin Music Artists to Look for in 2020
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments