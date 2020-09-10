Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Shame Return with Turbulent New Song “Alphabet”: Stream

Their first new material since 2018's acclaimed Songs of Praise

by
on September 10, 2020, 1:15pm
Shame Release New Single Alphabet
Shame, photo by Sam Gregg

UK post-punk outfit Shame are back with a turbulent new single called “Alphabet”.

“Alphabet” marks the first new material Shame have released since their well-received 2018 debut, Songs of Praise. That record not only grew their fanbase substantially, but also landed them a slot at Coachella 2019 and tour dates alongside Iceage. Today’s cut hits along the same lines as that initial LP, and continues to see Shame putting their own wiry twist on post-punk — that kind that should appeal to those accustomed to bumping Fontaines D.C. and IDLES.

The accompanying visual for “Alphabet”, directed by Tegen Williams (Mount Kimbie, Babeheaven), is where things really get weird, though. There’s tons of stressful scenes showing people being tied up, terrorized, or simply unable to sit down at the dinner table without the chairs being pulled out from under them. Watch it carefully below.

Editors' Picks

According to frontman Charlie Steen, the video and lyrics of “Alphabet” are based on a series of restless dreams he had. “At the time of writing it, I was experiencing a series of surreal dreams where a manic subconscious was bleeding out of me and seeping into the lyrics,” he explained in a statement. “All the unsettling and distressing imagery I faced in my sleep have taken on their own form in the video.”

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Pantera’s Reinventing the Steel Getting Deluxe 20th Anniversary Reissue with New Mix
Next Story
Phoebe Bridgers Performs Presidential Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch
Uniform Shame Single
Uniform Share Title Track from Upcoming Album Shame: Stream
Deftones new song Ohms
Song of the Week: Deftones Make an Electric Return with “Ohms”
Uniform
Uniform Announce New Album Shame, Share Lead Single “Delco”: Stream
BROCKHAMPTON M.O.B new song Twisted new music stream, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON Share New Songs “M.O.B” and “twisted”: Stream
Mercyful Fate New Album
Mercyful Fate Have 6 or 7 New Songs “About to Be Ready” for First Release in Over 20 Years
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.