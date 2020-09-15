Menu
Daptone Records Announces New Sharon Jones Compilation Album, Shares Cover of “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours”: Stream

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) also features covers of Prince, Dusty Springfield, and Janet Jackson

on September 15, 2020, 10:09am
Sharon Jones covers compilation
Sharon Jones, photo by Lilian Cai

Daptone Records has announced a new compilation of previously unheard cover songs by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings. Cleverly titled Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), it’s due for arrival on October 23rd.

Following 2017’s Soul of a Woman, this new record is the second posthumous Jones release since the legendary soul singer tragically passed in 2016 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. It sees Jones putting her own unique spin on Prince (“Take Me with U”), Dusty Springfield (“Little by Little”), and The Marvelettes (“Here I Am Baby”). She also tackles Janet Jackson, Bob Marley, Shuggie Otis, and Woodie Guthrie, among others.

Some of the tracks were originally commissioned for film soundtracks (The Wolf of Wall StreetAmerican Gangster), whereas others were unused recordings from the Daptone Records vault. For instance, Jones’ cover of Kenny Rogers’ “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” was the first track ever recorded at the Daptone House of Soul studio in 2002.

For a taste of the forthcoming project, stream Jones’ reworking of the Stevie Wonder classic “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours”. As to be expected from the iconic artist, it’s a great entryway into this collection of timeless tunes and unmatched vocal prowess. Take a listen below.

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Artwork:
Sharon Jones Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Rendition Was In e1600101801374 Daptone Records Announces New Sharon Jones Compilation Album, Shares Cover of Signed Sealed Delivered Im Yours: Stream
01. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours
02. Little By Little
03. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
04. Here I Am Baby
05. What Have You Done For Me Lately?
06. Take Me With U
07. This Land Is Your Land (Digital Album Exclusive)
08. Inspiration Information
09. Giving Up
10. Rescue Me
11. In The Bush
12. It Hurts to Be Alone
13. Trespasser

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
