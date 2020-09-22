Knox Fortune Announces New Album Stock Child Wonder, Shares “Shirtless”: Stream

Knox Fortune

Chicago alt-rapper Knox Fortune has announced his new album Stock Child Wonder. It’s due out October 30th, and today he’s giving fans a taste with a new single called “Shirtless”.

Stock Child Wonder follows up on his 2017 debut Paradise, and comes four years after his breakout appearance on Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book. As with its predecessor, the forthcoming record splits the difference between Chicago’s indie rock and rap scenes. It features guest appearances from Windy City indie staples like Lala Lala, Will Miller of Whitney, Macie Stewart of Ohmme, members of Twin Peaks, Resavoir, and more. Additional production is provided by Acid Rap star Nate Fox and Pomo.



Whereas previous single “Sincerity” had more of a pop-rap flavor, new song “Shirtless” is a breezy tune with a bit of a country twang to it. The song boasts contributions from Chicago producer/composer Carter Lang (SZA, Mac Miller), Twin Peaks’ Colin Croom, and Ohmme’s Macie Stewart. It’s a warm and friendly intro to the latest iteration of Knox Fortune, and you can stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

“Shirtless” Artwork:

Stock Child Wonder Tracklist:

01. Just Enough

02. Come Over

03. Sincerity

04. Compromise

05. Gemini

06. Change Up

07. Morning Light

08. Static

09. Shirtless

10. Hideout

11. Always