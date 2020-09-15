Stephen Malkmus Returns with New Song “Juliefuckingette”: Stream

Back in March, Stephen Malkmus released his third solo album, Traditional Techniques. He’s returning now with “Juliefuckingette”, a B-side from those same recording sessions. In addition, Malkmus has rescheduled US tour dates for 2021.
Traditional Techniques saw the Pavement frontman experimenting with folk rock by pairing his usual guitar arrangements with all-new sounds, including a number of different Afghani instruments. Today’s offering follows suit, and could have easily found a place beside “Xian Man”or “Cash Up”.
“Abolish the fanfiction set/ I don’t wanna clean up the logorrhea mess,” Malkmus sings while coolly strumming his 12-string acoustic guitar. “It’s the last brand standing/ You know you wanna kill it but you can’t kill that quite yet.” Hear “Juliefuckingette” below, complete with its spooky artwork just in time for Halloween.
As for his touring plans, Malkmus has lined up new US shows for March 2021. These dates were originally scheduled for this past spring, but were postponed due to the pandemic. Purchase concert tickets here.
Stephen Malkmus 2021 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
03/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
03/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale