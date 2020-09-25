Vin Diesel Goes EDM on Debut Single “Feel Like I Do”: Stream

Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious)

With quarantine still in full swing and Fast & Furious 9 delayed until next year, what’s Vin Diesel to do with his spare time? Apparently get really into EDM. Today, the 53-year-old actor has released his debut single, a clubby track titled “Feel Like I Do”.

Though it may be amusing to think about Groot hitting the dance floor, Diesel’s new song is more in line with Kygo and Flume — it’s a forever summer tune for the celebrity Coachella crowd. And it makes perfect sense given the personnel working behind the scenes; “Feel Like I Do” was written by Kygo collaborator Petey Martin and released via the Kygo co-founded Palm Tree Records.



“For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

Proud might be a little ambitious, Vin, but who are we to rain on anyone’s parade? Actually, the better question is: Who did EDM better, DJ Dom Toretto or DJ Elon Musk?

Stream “Feel Like I Do” below. Diesel also promoted the single on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, and the virtual crowd, uhh, very awkwardly danced along.

The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel's new song is the funniest thing I've seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/eI0BEuNSPN — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) September 25, 2020