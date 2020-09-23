YG Reveals New Single “Out on Bail”: Stream

YG in the "Out on Bail" video

YG is set to drop his new studio album, My 4Hunnid Life, in just a little over a week. Already we’ve heard a few teasers in “Laugh Now Kry Later”, “SWAG”, and the timely ACAB anthem “FTP”. Now, another single has been unboxed: “Out on Bail”.

Today’s offering is drawn from YG’s own real-life experience with the prison system. Earlier this year, he was arrested and charged for robbery. The Compton native was released shortly after — just in time for his Grammys tribute performance to Nipsey Hussle — but clearly those events have stuck with him.



“I’m out on bail, them motherfuckers tryna get me/ But I won’t tell, so with some time they tryna hit me/ I’m innocent as fuck, but they tryna prove I’m guilty,” YG raps on this fresh cut. Its corresponding video, directed by Austin Simkins, follows the rapper as he shows us what life is like behind bars. Watch down below.

“Out on Bail” is also the title of a Tupac song, and it’s hardly a coincidence YG named one of his album tracks after it. In an interview with Apple Music, YG said his new album was “highly influenced” by the late rap legend.

“He went through a lot of the stuff that I’m dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up,” YG told Zane Lowe. “So that’s a fact, that’s a fun fact.”

My 4Hunnid Life, the follow-up to 2019’s 4REAL, 4REAL, is officially out October 2nd.

