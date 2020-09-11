YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, photo via Instagram

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, has unveiled his new album TOP. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This new project is technically the Baton Rouge rapper’s second proper full-length album after 2018’s Until Death Call My Name, however, it follows a very long list of EPs, mixtapes, and collaborative projects. In fact, it’s YoungBoy’s third release in 2020 alone, coming just months after the ‘tapes Still Flexin, Still Steppin and 38 Baby 2, shared in February and April, respectively.



In keeping with this prolific nature, the 20-year-old has teased TOP with six singles: “Callin” feat. Snoop Dogg, “House Arrest Tingz”, “Sticks With Me”, “All In”, “Kacey Talk”, “Murder Business”, and most recently “Soul Stealer”. The album also promises a collaboration with Lil Wayne called “My Window”.

For even more YoungBoy, and further proof that he’s got the blessing of his elders, he featured on this year’s “Need It” by Migos, “Jump” from DaBaby, and Future’s “Trillionaire”.

TOP Artwork:

TOP Tracklist:

01. Drug Addiction

02. Cross Roads

03. The Last Backyard

04. Right Foot Creep

05. Dirty Stick

06. Kacey Talk

07. My Window (feat. Lil Wayne)

08. I’m Up

09. Off Season

10. All In

11. Dead Trollz

12. Fuck Ya!

13. Big Bankroll

14. Boom

15. Reaper’s Child

16. Murder Business

17. Sticks with Me

18. House Arrest Tingz

19. To My Lowest

20. Peace Hardly

21. Callin (feat. Snoop Dogg)