YoungBoy Never Broke Again Unveils New Album TOP: Stream

The 20-year-old Baton Rouge rapper's third project of 2020

by
on September 11, 2020, 12:02am
youngboy-never-broke-again-nba-top-album-new-stream
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, photo via Instagram

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, has unveiled his new album TOP. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This new project is technically the Baton Rouge rapper’s second proper full-length album after 2018’s Until Death Call My Name, however, it follows a very long list of EPs, mixtapes, and collaborative projects. In fact, it’s YoungBoy’s third release in 2020 alone, coming just months after the ‘tapes Still Flexin, Still Steppin and 38 Baby 2, shared in February and April, respectively.

In keeping with this prolific nature, the 20-year-old has teased TOP with six singles: “Callin” feat. Snoop Dogg“House Arrest Tingz”, “Sticks With Me”, “All In”, “Kacey Talk”, “Murder Business”, and most recently “Soul Stealer”. The album also promises a collaboration with Lil Wayne called “My Window”.

Editors' Picks

For even more YoungBoy, and further proof that he’s got the blessing of his elders, he featured on this year’s “Need It” by Migos, “Jump” from DaBaby, and Future’s “Trillionaire”.

TOP Artwork: 

youngboyneverbrokeagain top art cover YoungBoy Never Broke Again Unveils New Album TOP: Stream

TOP Tracklist: 
01. Drug Addiction
02. Cross Roads
03. The Last Backyard
04. Right Foot Creep
05. Dirty Stick
06. Kacey Talk
07. My Window (feat. Lil Wayne)
08. I’m Up
09. Off Season
10. All In
11. Dead Trollz
12. Fuck Ya!
13. Big Bankroll
14. Boom
15. Reaper’s Child
16. Murder Business
17. Sticks with Me
18. House Arrest Tingz
19. To My Lowest
20. Peace Hardly
21. Callin (feat. Snoop Dogg)

