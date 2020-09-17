Menu
Sunflower Bean Share New Single “Moment in the Sun”: Stream

Along with a music video co-starring Marquis Rodriguez of When They See Us

on September 17, 2020, 1:40pm
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye

Sunflower Bean are back with their first new music in 2020. The former Artists of the Month have shared a new track called “Moment in the Sun”, along with a wondrous accompanying music video.

According to a press release, the New York band actually wrote “Moment in the Sun” two years ago, but were unsure whether to release it. Sonically, it’s quite a departure from the glammy ’70s rock of their Twentytwo in Blue sophomore record or last year’s King of the Dudes EP. It’s firmly in the indie pop sphere, modern synth intersplicing jangly ’80s pop guitar lines on the chorus.

“All that other noise is just a waste of time/ You’re the only music on my mind,” sings Julia Cumming on the hook. “I don’t need money, I don’t need to be cool/ I’d trade it for a moment in the sun with you.” It’s that focus on spending time with loved ones that made Sunflower Bean realize 2020 was the perfect time to share “Moment in the Sun” as a standalone single.

They’ve also teamed with director Andy DeLuca for a music video co-starring When They See Us actor Marquis Rodriguez. The clip finds Cumming going through her isolated routine, every action reminding her in flashback of times spent with her paramour. It’s a whimsical and lovely visual, so check it out below.

