Tame Impala Perform “Borderline” on Fallon: Watch

Tame Impala on Fallon

Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush was meant to be consumed while in a relaxed, nearly euphoric state and preferably in a dimly lit space. This is why the band’s spaced-out 18-minute remix of “One More Year” and trippy “Is It True” rendition on The Late Show both worked so darn well.

Kevin Parker & co. continued to showcase this foggy, psychedelic club aesthetic last night with their performance of “Borderline” on The Tonight Show. The entire thing appeared to be shot through a blurry lens — everything from Tame Impala to the red lights in the background was either muted or obscured in some way. If you didn’t know it, you’d think you were watching a VHS-recorded music video from the ’80s.



Watch down below.

For more of The Slow Rush, revisit Tame Impala’s first-ever Tiny Desk Concert, as well as Four Tet’s reworking of “Is It True”. Parker recently contributed to the newest mixtape from The Streets.