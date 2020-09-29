Tame Impala Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2021

Earlier this year, Tame Impala were forced to postpone their North American summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, those concerts have been rescheduled for 2021.
The new itinerary officially kicks off in late July and extends through mid-October. Kevin Parker & co. are slated to bring The Slow Rush to cities such as Mexico City, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, and Austin, as well as Toronto, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Miami. Tame Impala are also confirmed to play two festivals: Outside Lands in San Francisco and Sin City’s Life is Beautiful. Find the full schedule below.
According to a statement, “all tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.” For those looking to purchase tickets, you can snag some here.
With the global outbreak still going, some North American venues have tinkered around with limited capacity concerts. However, most industry folks don’t think live music will be able to bounce back until 2021 at the earliest.
In related news, Blood Orange recently remixed The Slow Rush single “Borderline”, while Four Tet reworked “Is It True”. Tame Impala also performed their first-ever NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.
Tame Impala 2021 Tour Dates:
07/22 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol Stadium
07/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge
08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/14 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena