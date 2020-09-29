Tame Impala Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2021

Tame Impala, photo by Neil Krug

Earlier this year, Tame Impala were forced to postpone their North American summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, those concerts have been rescheduled for 2021.

The new itinerary officially kicks off in late July and extends through mid-October. Kevin Parker & co. are slated to bring The Slow Rush to cities such as Mexico City, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, and Austin, as well as Toronto, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Miami. Tame Impala are also confirmed to play two festivals: Outside Lands in San Francisco and Sin City’s Life is Beautiful. Find the full schedule below.



According to a statement, “all tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.” For those looking to purchase tickets, you can snag some here.

With the global outbreak still going, some North American venues have tinkered around with limited capacity concerts. However, most industry folks don’t think live music will be able to bounce back until 2021 at the earliest.

In related news, Blood Orange recently remixed The Slow Rush single “Borderline”, while Four Tet reworked “Is It True”. Tame Impala also performed their first-ever NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Tame Impala 2021 Tour Dates:

07/22 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol Stadium

07/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge

08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/14 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena