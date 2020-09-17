Tatiana Maslany Cast as She-Hulk in Marvel’s Disney+ Series

Tatiana Maslany and She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Deadline reports she’s been tapped to play the title character in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

The Orphan Black and, more recently, HBO’s Perry Mason star will headline the series as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters. The last major Marvel character created by the legendary Stan Lee, Walters becomes She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Dr. Bruce “The Hulk” Banner. Unlike Banner, however, Walters retains her intelligence and personality when she turns all green and muscular, even trying cases while fully hulked out. Considering where Banner ended up in Avengers: Endgame, it’s likely the show won’t have much trouble explaining away the difference.



Word of Maslany’s casting comes just days after it was revealed Kat Coiro (Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) had signed on to direct several episodes of She-Hulk, including the pilot. Previously, Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao was picked to lead the writers’ room, while Mark Ruffalo teased a return as Banner/Hulk for the series back in March.

She-Hulk is one of a string of highly anticipated MCU series coming to Disney+. WandaVision is expected to debut this year, as is The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Pandemic-induced production delays forced the latter from it’s planned August debut, but it’s currently back in production and the Disney+ website still has it listed for fall 2020. The six-episode Loki mini-series, said to have intricate ties to the next phase of MCU movies, also had production halted dude to COVID-19, but is targeting an early 2021 debut. Other shows on the docket include Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and the animated What If….

To make sure you catch them all, you can sign up for Disney+ here.

In other Marvel news, it was revealed earlier this week that Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors will play the villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, a character that has huge implications for the rest of the MCU.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.